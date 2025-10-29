Pakistan’s replacement confirmed for India-hosted Junior Hockey World Cup

An undated picture of Pakistan's Juior Hockey Team. - Instagram/PakHockeyOfficial

Oman has officially replaced Pakistan in the upcoming FIH Junior Hockey World Cup, set to be held in Tamil Nadu, India, from November 28 to December 10, following Pakistan’s withdrawal due to security concerns.

The Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) announced on Thursday that the men’s team would not travel to India for the event, citing safety issues.

PHF Secretary Rana Mujahid confirmed that the decision had been formally communicated to the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

“Under the prevailing circumstances, it is by no means appropriate to travel to India and play,” Mujahid said, adding that Pakistan had proposed staging their matches at a neutral venue instead — a suggestion the FIH did not accept.

Following Pakistan’s withdrawal, the FIH confirmed Oman’s inclusion as a replacement team for the tournament.

This development comes amid ongoing tensions between the two neighboring countries, which have often impacted sporting relations.

Earlier this year, Pakistan also pulled out of the Asia Cup 2025, hosted in Bihar, India, where the home side eventually defeated South Korea 4–1 in the final.

The dispute between the two nations over sports participation escalated when India refused to send its team across the border for the Champions Trophy, a move Islamabad described as “the politicisation of sports.”

A subsequent “fusion formula” allowed India to compete at a neutral venue, rather than in host nation Pakistan.

Pakistan was similarly compelled to host the ACC Men’s Asia Cup 2023 under a hybrid model, with India’s matches and the final played in Sri Lanka.

Despite these disputes, Pakistan did travel to India last year for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup.