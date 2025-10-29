Cameron Norrie knocks out Carlos Alcaraz in stunning Paris Masters upset

Britain's Cameron Norrie reacts during his round of 32 match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz on October 28, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Britain’s Cameron Norrie pulled off a major upset at the Paris Masters on Tuesday, defeating top seed Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Centre Court to end the Spaniard’s campaign in the French capital earlier than expected.

Alcaraz, a two-time Grand Slam champion, entered the tournament in strong form after winning titles at the US Open, Cincinnati Open, and Japan Open.

However, he struggled to find rhythm against Norrie, committing 54 unforced errors and appearing visibly frustrated with his coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero, during the match.

The world No. 1, who skipped this month’s Shanghai Masters to rest, admitted afterward that he felt completely off his game.

“I had no feeling at all for the ball today,” Alcaraz told reporters. “I came here with a lot of energy and confidence because I’ve been playing really good tennis. This has been my best year in terms of finishing strong, but I just couldn’t find my level here.”

Alcaraz said that taking time off at home had helped him recharge mentally and physically, though the Paris Masters remains a tournament he finds difficult to master.

“I felt great before this event. I’d been training well, relaxing at home, and felt ready,” he said.

“It helped me recharge my batteries, but I don’t know what happened here. It’s always been a tough tournament for me. I’ll figure it out eventually and come back stronger,” he added.

Despite the setback, Alcaraz is set to feature in the ATP Finals next month before representing Spain in the Davis Cup Finals.