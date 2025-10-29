BCB confirms Fortune Barishal’s exit from next five BPL editions

Fortune Barishal successfully defended their Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title against Chittagong Kings at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on February 7, 2025. - Fortune Barishal

DHAKA: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has confirmed that defending Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions, Fortune Barishal, owned by Fortune Shoes, have withdrawn from the tournament’s upcoming five-edition cycle.

According to BCB sources, Fortune Barishal had requested the board to reschedule the tournament, citing insufficient time to build a competitive squad.

The player draft is set for November 17, while the next BPL season is scheduled to begin on December 19, running through the December–January window.

A total of 11 organisations have submitted their Expression of Interest (EOI) for franchise ownership before the submission deadline on October 28.

These include Champions Sports Limited, Triangle Services Limited, SQ Sports Enterprise Limited, First SS Enterprise Private Limited, Togi Sports Limited, Bangla Mark Limited, Mind Free Limited and Ruposhi Concrete Product Limited, Akashbari Holidays and Resorts, Desh Travels, Nabil Group of Industries, and JM Sports and Enterprise.

BCB President Aminul Islam told reporters at Navana Tower on Tuesday that the board had received the 11 EOIs and would now assess the financial strength of each applicant before proceeding with individual interviews on October 30.

He also confirmed that Fortune Barishal’s name was not among the EOIs received by the board.

Meanwhile, a three-member independent inquiry committee investigating match-fixing allegations in the 2024–25 season has submitted its final 900-page report to the BCB after nine months of inquiry.

The committee was formed earlier in February to assist the BCB Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) following multiple corruption allegations reported in the media.

It was headed by former appellate division justice Mirza Hussain Haider, with former cricketer Shakil Kasem and international lawyer Dr. Khaled H. Chowdhury serving as members.

BCB President Aminul Islam stated that the board had already begun implementing measures based on the committee’s initial report, which was submitted in September.

He said the consolidated report not only addresses the BPL inquiry but also provides broader integrity guidelines for the board to follow.

Reports suggest that several names have been mentioned in the report as being involved in wrongdoing, but the BCB has decided not to make those names public.

BCB Vice President Shakhawat Hossain said that cricketers who have been charge-sheeted will not be allowed to participate in domestic tournaments.

He explained that while the board does not have the authority to disclose the names, it will become clear once those individuals are barred from playing.

Shakhawat emphasised that the BCB respects individual and human rights, but anyone formally charged will be kept away from the game.

In response to concerns that innocent players might face unfair exclusion, Aminul assured that the truth would eventually emerge and the names would come out in due course.

To further strengthen oversight and ensure transparency, the BCB has also established an independent integrity unit called the Bangladesh Cricket Board Integrity Unit (BCBIU), which will be headed by Alex Marshall as the independent chairman.