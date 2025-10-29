New Zealand seal historic home ODI series win over England

Rachin Ravindra (L) gestures to teammate Daryl Mitchell during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and England at Seddon Park in Hamilton on October 29, 2025. - AFP

HAMILTON: England’s batting woes continued as New Zealand wrapped up the three-match ODI series 2–0 with a commanding victory at Seddon Park, chasing down a modest 176-run target with ease.

Each of New Zealand’s six bowlers contributed at least one wicket, while Blair Tickner starred with a four-wicket haul to bowl out the visitors for just 175.

Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra then struck composed half-centuries to guide the hosts to a comfortable win, despite Jofra Archer’s impressive 3–23 spell.

The triumph marks New Zealand’s first home series win over England since 2008.

After a brief rain delay, England’s top order once again crumbled under pressure. Jacob Duffy struck early to remove Ben Duckett in the third over, and Zakary Foulkes — fresh off a four-wicket haul in the series opener — dismissed Jamie Smith in the sixth.

Joe Root looked in fine touch before falling to Tickner, who replaced Matt Henry in the XI.

Harry Brook attempted to rescue England’s innings, launching a few crisp boundaries and a six off Mitchell Santner, but his stay was cut short by a stunning one-handed catch from Will Young at backward point.

England soon slipped to 105 for 6 after Nathan Smith dismissed Jacob Bethell and skipper Jos Buttler in quick succession.

Jamie Overton and Sam Curran provided some resistance with a 38-run partnership — the best stand of the innings. Overton played aggressively, finding the fence against Bracewell and Santner, while Curran held his end before being bowled by Bracewell.

Overton kept fighting, striking Tickner for a four and six, but the pacer finished the job by removing the tail and completing his four-wicket haul.

The Blackcaps made a cautious start to their chase. Archer, playing his first ODI against the Kiwis since the 2019 World Cup final, trapped Will Young leg-before in the opening over. Ravindra and Kane Williamson steadied the innings, taking the score to 32 for 1 after 10 overs.

Ravindra opened up against Sam Curran, striking consecutive boundaries, but Jamie Overton ended Williamson’s stay as the skipper chopped one onto his stumps.

Ravindra continued to anchor the chase, reaching his half-century before falling to Archer, who was reintroduced to break the partnership.

England briefly sensed an opening as New Zealand slipped from 105 for 3 to 118 for 5, with Rashid and Archer picking up wickets in quick succession. However, Mitchell and Santner dashed those hopes with a brisk 59-run stand off just 31 balls.

Mitchell remained unbeaten on 56 — his second consecutive fifty — while Santner smashed a quickfire 34 off 17 deliveries, sealing a memorable win and a historic home series victory for New Zealand.