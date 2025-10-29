Adebayo, Wiggins lead Heat’s balanced attack in blowout win over Hornets

Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo drives to the basket as Memphis Grizzlies forward Olivier-Maxence Prosper defends during the first half at Kaseya Center on Oct 17, 2025. — Reuters

MIAMI: Bam Adebayo and Andrew Wiggins delivered standout performances as the Miami Heat cruised past the Charlotte Hornets 144–117 at the Kaseya Center on Tuesday night.

The Heat’s commanding win improved their record to 3–1, while the Hornets slipped to 2–2 early in the season.

Adebayo was dominant in the paint, finishing with 26 points, six rebounds, and two assists in just 30 minutes. His energy and leadership anchored Miami’s defense and set the tone offensively.

Newly acquired forward Andrew Wiggins enjoyed his best game in a Heat uniform, tallying 24 points, four rebounds, and two assists while showcasing his range and composure.

Rookie Jaime Jaquez Jr. impressed with a game-high 28 points, displaying maturity and scoring consistency, while Pelle Larsson added 17 points and five rebounds. Kel’el Ware also continued his promising start, contributing 14 points and nine boards.

Miami’s offense was electric, putting up 37 points in both the first and third quarters. Their crisp ball movement and efficient shooting overwhelmed Charlotte, which struggled to contain their rhythm.

Although the Hornets briefly cut the deficit to three in the third quarter, a decisive 18–3 Miami run — fueled by Adebayo and Jaquez — sealed the outcome.

Davion Mitchell led the Hornets with eight points and nine assists, but his effort wasn’t enough to match the Heat’s relentless pace and firepower.