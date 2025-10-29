Giannis Antetokounmpo, Ryan Rollins power Bucks past Knicks

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo reacts after scoring a basket in the 3rd quarter against the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum on Oct 28, 2025. — Reuters

MILWAUKEE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ryan Rollins delivered standout performances as the Milwaukee Bucks defeated the New York Knicks 121–111 at Fiserv Forum.

The win improves the Bucks’ early-season record to 3–1, while the Knicks fall to 2–2.

Antetokounmpo was once again the driving force for Milwaukee, dominating both ends of the floor with 37 points, seven rebounds, and three assists in just 33 minutes.

His aggressive play in the paint and ability to push the pace kept the Knicks’ defense under constant pressure.

While Giannis anchored the team, young guard Ryan Rollins emerged as the surprise hero off the bench, scoring 25 points with four rebounds and two assists in 28 minutes.

Rollins’ energy and sharpshooting provided a crucial spark, particularly in the third quarter when the Bucks extended their lead.

Supporting contributions came from Gary Trent Jr., who added 11 points, and Myles Turner, who recorded five points and eight rebounds while controlling the interior defensively.

Cole Anthony chipped in nine points and four assists, showing composure during key moments.

Milwaukee’s balanced attack and defensive resilience proved too much for the Knicks, who struggled to contain the Bucks’ fast-paced transition offense.

The game highlighted Milwaukee’s depth and versatility, with multiple players making meaningful contributions off the bench.

For the unversed, the Bucks will next face the Golden State Warriors on October 31.