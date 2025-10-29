Shai Gilgeous-Alexander leads Thunder to victory over Kings

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives down the court against Sacramento Kings guard Dennis Schroder (17) during the second half at Paycom Center on Oct 28, 2025. — Reuters

OKLAHOMA CITY: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continued his early-season brilliance by scoring a game-high 31 points, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 107-101 victory over the Sacramento Kings at the Paycom Center on Tuesday.

The win improves the Thunder’s record to a perfect 5-0, while the Kings fall to 1-3.

Oklahoma City overcame a slow start, trailing 62-53 at halftime. Gilgeous-Alexander sparked the comeback in the third quarter, combining his trademark slashing drives with clutch mid-range jumpers.

His leadership proved crucial as the Thunder outscored Sacramento 27-18 in the final period to seal a hard-fought win.

Aaron Wiggins supported the effort with 18 points, six rebounds, and eight assists in 34 minutes, while Lu Dort contributed 13 points and five rebounds.

Center Isaiah Hartenstein anchored the paint with 14 points and nine rebounds. Rookie guard Cason Wallace impressed again with eight points and three assists.

Off the bench, Ajay Mitchell made a significant impact, scoring 18 points in 24 minutes and helping maintain the Thunder’s offensive balance while the starters rested.

Oklahoma City did face a brief shooting slump, missing six consecutive shots during the stretch, but managed only one turnover

For Sacramento, early dominance was not enough. Despite leading for much of the first half, the Kings struggled offensively in the second half and could not match the Thunder’s defensive intensity.

Key second-chance opportunities for Oklahoma City shifted the momentum decisively.

For the unversed, the Thunder will next face the Washington Wizards on October 31.