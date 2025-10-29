Meg Lanning predicts key players, winners for ICC Women’s World Cup semi-finals

Meg Lanning runs on the field during the semi-final T20 women's World Cup cricket match between Australia and India at Newlands Stadium in Cape Town on February 23, 2023. - AFP

Australia great Meg Lanning has shared her predictions for the semi-finals of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup, highlighting the players she believes must dominate for each team to secure victory.

Lanning, a former Australia captain, knows what it takes to succeed in ICC knockout contests, having been part of two ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup-winning squads and claiming an impressive five ICC Women’s T20 World Cup titles during her illustrious career.

On the latest episode of The ICC Review with host Nikhil Uttamchandani, Lanning analysed both semi-finals and offered her insights on who is likely to come out on top.

While she has been impressed with all the teams, she suggested England’s depth could prove decisive in their knockout clash.

"I think England have been building nicely throughout the tournament and their key players are playing well," Lanning predicted.

"You've got Nat Sciver-Brunt, Heather Knight and Sophie Ecclestone, who's done really well through the tournament.

"If they get some contributions from a couple of others, then they're a pretty dangerous team."

Lanning singled out Heather Knight as England’s pivotal player, noting her calm demeanor in high-pressure games.

"Heather Knight has got that really calm nature, which is really important in big games," Lanning suggested.

"I think she takes the pressure off Nat Sciver-Brunt and allows her to just play and dominate. So I feel like she's the most important player for them."

For South Africa, Lanning highlighted all-rounder Marizanne Kapp as the player who could swing the contest.

"And then for South Africa, it is hard to go past Marizanne Kapp," Lanning noted.

"I think her ability to impact the game with both bat and ball is going to be crucial for them.

"She also just lifts the energy of the group when she really gets that fire in her eyes and takes the game on.

"So I think if she can impact the game pretty early with bat or ball, then that will give South Africa some good confidence."

Lanning also assessed the India vs. Australia semi-final, acknowledging India’s home advantage but suggesting Australia’s depth might be too strong.

"I think Australia have just got incredible depth," Lanning commenced.

"They've shown throughout the tournament that they're not reliant on one or two players and even if they do lose some early wickets with the bat, there's some real big power towards the backend that can sort of get them out of different situations."

For India, Lanning identified captain Harmanpreet Kaur as the key player, especially with injured opener Pratika Rawal unavailable.

"For India I'm going to go with captain Harmanpreet Kaur," Lanning said.

"She's had a good tournament, but she's probably yet to really explode and dominate a game.

"And for me, that makes me a touch nervous because it feels like she's due to do that.

"And when she gets going, she's pretty impossible to stop so she's the key player for India."

For Australia, Lanning believes former teammate Beth Mooney will be crucial.

"For Australia it has to be Beth Mooney as she can come in at any situation in the innings and adapt accordingly," Lanning said.

"If there's a really good foundation set, she's able to keep that momentum going.

"And we've also seen that if there's a couple of quick wickets, she's able to sort of work her way through those innings.

"So we've seen through the tournament that there has been clumps of wickets falling. So I think the players who can manoeuvre their way through those situations have become really important, especially in big crunch games."