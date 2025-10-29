Former Pakistan cricketer shares sarcastic post over Faheem’s bowling omission in first T20I

Faheem Ashraf bowls during the 2nd one-day international (ODI) cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Seddon Park in Hamilton on April 2, 2025. - AFP

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal took a sarcastic dig at the national team after all-rounder Faheem Ashraf was not given a single over in the first T20I against South Africa on Tuesday at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Akmal took to 'X' (formerly Twitter) and wrote, "Faheem Ashraf 0-0-0… what a magical spell. Well done O scienceDano #PAKvSA."

@iFaheemAshraf 0-0-0 what a magical spell…Well done O scienceDano #PAKvSA — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 28, 2025





The match saw the Proteas defeat Pakistan by 55 runs in the series opener, powered by Corbin Bosch’s four-wicket haul and Reeza Hendricks’s anchoring half-century.

Chasing a challenging target of 195, Pakistan managed only 139 before being bowled out in 18.1 overs.

For South Africa, Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 60 off 40 balls, including five fours and one six.

George Linde added a crucial 36 off 22 deliveries, while Tony de Zorzi and the returning Quinton de Kock contributed 33 and 23 runs, respectively.

Pakistan’s bowling effort was led by Nawaz, who took three wickets for just 26 runs in four overs. He was supported by Saim Ayub with two wickets, while Abrar, Naseem, and Shaheen claimed one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan’s innings struggled to gain momentum. Saim Ayub top-scored with 37 off 28 balls, striking one four and four sixes.

Babar Azam, making his T20I comeback against South Africa after last facing them in 2024, was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Bosch in the final over of the powerplay.

Nawaz played a fighting knock, scoring 36 off 20 deliveries with four boundaries and two sixes, while Sahibzada Farhan contributed 24 off 19 balls.

The South African bowling was dominated by Corbin Bosch with four wickets, supported by George Linde with three and Williams with two.