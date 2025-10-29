Arsenal suffer double injury setback ahead of League Cup clash against Brighton

Arsenal's Gabriel Martinelli (left) and William Saliba during their training session at the Arsenal Training Centre in London on October 20, 2025. — Reuters

Arsenal centre back William Saliba and winger Gabriel Martinelli will miss Wednesday's League Cup fourth-round fixture against Brighton & Hove Albion due to injuries, manager Mikel Arteta said on Tuesday.

France international Saliba was replaced by Cristhian Mosquera at halftime in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League win over Crystal Palace at the Emirates, while Brazilian Martinelli limped off the pitch after the final whistle.

Midfielder Declan Rice and defender Riccardo Calafiori also sustained knocks during the Palace game but have been deemed fit to feature against Brighton. Winger Bukayo Saka, who was withdrawn from the game due to illness, is also available for selection.

"He (Saliba) is out (v Brighton). We are assessing him but he won't be involved in this match," Arteta told reporters, without providing a timeline for the 24-year-old's return.

Discussing Martinelli's condition, Arteta said: "It looks as though he's going to be out. We have to do some more tests to see the extent of the injury, but this game will be too early for him."

Arsenal, who top the Premier League standings with 22 points from nine matches, have the squad depth to cope with the injuries.

The North London side again recruited heavily over the close season, adding centre forward Viktor Gyokeres and further bolstering their attack with Noni Madueke and Eberechi Eze while also signing defender Mosquera.

When asked whether the squad depth helps him be more relaxed, Arteta replied: "That word relaxed in football is impossible. We are going to try and manage the minutes and the load as best as possible."

The Spaniard added that injuries in the attacking line have posed challenges.

"Gabby (Gabriel Jesus) out, Kai (Havertz) out, Martinelli and Noni (Madueke) out. We have to be more careful as we don't have many options," Arteta added.

Arsenal, twice winners of the League Cup, with their most recent triumph in 1993, will look to continue their impressive start to the season when they host Brighton, who sit 13th in the Premier League.