Rashid Latif shares tricks of trade with current keepers in online session

Former captain and wicketkeeper Rashid Latif on Wednesday delivered an online lecture to active glovemen Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Rizwan and Rohail Nazir, sharing with them tips of their trade and urging them to watch videos of former England wicketkeepers Alan Knott and Jack Russell.

On what was the third day of lectures by former cricketers, Latif emphasised on the importance of physical and mental fitness for wicketkeepers, and termed it key for sustained performances.

He further said that balance was very important for a wicketkeeper, adding that strength in feet and legs helps maintain balance, which he said were reasons for his and 90s rivals Moin Khan's prolonged careers.

Head coach Misbah-ul Haq, bowling coach Waqar Younis and Shahid Aslam were also present during the online session.



