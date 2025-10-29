'International league vs team': Hafeez takes jibe at Pakistan after first T20I defeat

Mohammad Hafeez takes part in a warm up session ahead of the fifth and final Twenty20 international cricket match between New Zealand and Pakistan at Hagley Oval in Christchurch on January 21, 2024. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez took a sharp jibe at the national team following their defeat to South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Hafeez implied that the gap in performance was not due to the pitch conditions in Rawalpindi, but rather the overall standard and consistency of Pakistan’s cricketing approach.

“Nothing wrong with Pindi pitch, but the obvious difference is the standard of cricket. #PAKvSA. International league vs International team,” Hafeez wrote.





It is pertinent to mention that the Proteas edged past Pakistan by 55 runs in the series opener, powered by Corbin Bosch’s four-wicket haul and Reeza Hendricks’s anchoring half-century.

Chasing a daunting target of 195, Pakistan’s batting unit could manage only 139 before being bowled out in 18.1 overs.

For South Africa, opening batter Hendricks top-scored with 60 off 40 balls, including five fours and one six.

George Linde contributed a crucial 36 off 22 deliveries, featuring four boundaries and one six, while Tony de Zorzi and the returning Quinton de Kock added 33 and 23 runs, respectively.

Nawaz led Pakistan’s bowling effort with three wickets for just 26 runs in his four overs, supported by Saim Ayub, who claimed two wickets. Abrar, Naseem, and Shaheen chipped in with one wicket each.

In reply, Pakistan’s innings never gained momentum. Saim Ayub top-scored with 37 off 28 balls, hitting one four and four sixes.

Babar Azam, making his T20I comeback against South Africa after last facing them in 2024, was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Bosch in the final over of the powerplay.

Nawaz played a fighting knock, scoring 36 off 20 deliveries with four boundaries and two sixes, while Sahibzada Farhan contributed 24 off 19 balls.

Corbin Bosch led the South African bowling charge with four wickets, supported by George Linde with three and Williams with two.