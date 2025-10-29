‘We’re missing partnerships,’ says Agha after defeat in first South Africa T20I

Pakistan captain Salman Agha addresses a press conference on the eve of their first T20I against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 27, 2025. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha underlined his team’s batting unit’s failure to build partnerships as the primary factor behind their defeat at the hands of South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

After being put into bat first, South Africa got off to a flying start to their innings, courtesy of Reeza Hendricks’s half-century, but a late comeback from the home side’s bowlers eventually restricted them below the 200-run mark.

Hendricks remained the top-scorer for the visitors with a 40-ball 60, studded with five fours and a six, while debutant Tony de Zorzi and all-rounder George Linde made handy contributions with brisk 33 and 36, respectively.

Left-arm spinner Mohammad Nawaz was the standout bowler for Pakistan, picking up three wickets for 26 runs in his four overs, followed by Saim Ayub with two, while Shaheen Shah Afridi, Abrar Ahmed and Naseem Shah made one scalp apiece.

In response, Pakistan’s batting unit faltered against a Corbin Bosch-led South Africa bowling attack and could yield 139 runs before being bowled out in 18.1 overs.

Left-handed opener Saim Ayub remained the top-scorer for Pakistan with 37 off 28 deliveries, while Nawaz was the other notable run-getter with a 20-ball 36.

Reflecting on his team’s performance in the series opener, Agha highlighted Pakistan’s persistent woe of losing wickets in clusters, stating that they need a ‘quick turnaround’ by batting properly, strike rotation and building partnerships.

"We didn't start well with the ball, but we pulled things back. With the batting, we are losing wickets quickly, and we need to have a quick turnaround,” said Agha at the post-match presentation.

“We just need to bat properly, do singles and doubles and build partnerships. We are missing partnerships. If we have partnerships, we can chase such totals,” he added.

Although Agha labelled Pakistan bowlers’ late comeback as “positive”, but stressed they did not bowl up to the mark in the powerplay, during which South Africa amassed 74/1.

“We didn't bowl well in the powerplay. Bowling top of off stump would've been good enough, but the positive is how we pulled it back later."