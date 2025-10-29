Oleksandr Usyk’s former promoter says Ukrainian should not fight Fabio Wardley

An undated photo of Alex Krassyuk (left) and Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk. — Reuters

Oleksandr Usyk's former promoter, Alexander Krassyuk, believes there is no need for the Ukrainian to fight Fabio Wardley.

Wardley has challenged undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk after defeating Joseph Parker on Saturday, alerting the Ukrainian that facing him will be no easy task.

Wardley stopped Parker in the 11th round with an emphatic performance to claim the WBO interim heavyweight title and become eligible to face the Ukrainian in his next fight.

However, Usyk's former promoter, Krassyuk, has said that instead of fighting Wardley, the champion should retire.

He added that he was also against the decision to fight Daniel Dubois, but that made sense as Usyk wanted to become a three-time undisputed heavyweight champion, but there is no reason to fight Wardley.

“I am public in my [opinion], I want Usyk to retire as fast as possible,” Krassyuk told Boxing King Media.

“I was even against his fight with [Daniel] Dubois, but okay, that made some sense to become three-time undisputed…

“Give me one – not two, not three – but one reason to fight Wardley. With all respect to this guy, with all the credit to him, but I am thinking from Usyk’s perspective.”

Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion for the third time after knocking out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round of their rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

He is the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Krassyuk continued saying even money is not the reason, and Usyk should not risk his 13-year achievements and hard work.

"Even money is not the reason – unless a miracle happens and the magician comes in the helicopter with all the money and distributes it to try and conquer the land of boxing and paying, I don’t know, 50 million to Usyk. Then it might make sense,” Krassyuk said.

“Otherwise, it does not make sense. Why should he risk everything that he gained over the last 13 years?”

He stated that if the Ukrainian loses, people will remember only his defeat, citing Lennox Lewis as an example.

"If he loses, people will remember his loss only. Lennox Lewis is the best role model for this; it is better to leave one hour [early] than two minutes [too late],” he explained.

“I am on the same page as many people who think about this strategically.

"The status of Usyk being undisputed, and being unbeaten, will stay with him until the end of his days.”