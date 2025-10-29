Babar Azam equals Shahid Afridi’s unwanted T20I record

The collage of photos shows star Pakistan batter Babar Azam (left) and former captain Shahid Afridi. - ICC/ AFP

RAWALPINDI: Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam equalled former captain Shahid Afridi’s unwanted record during the first T20I of the three-match series against South Africa at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Babar, making his T20I comeback against South Africa after last playing them in 2024, was dismissed for a second-ball duck by Corbin Bosch in the final over of the powerplay.

With this, the 31-year-old registered his eighth duck in T20Is, equalling Afridi’s record and placing third on the list of most international ducks in the format.

Opening batter Saim Ayub holds the second spot with nine T20I ducks in 49 matches, while wicketkeeper-batter Umar Akmal tops the chart with 10 ducks in 84 matches.

Most Ducks for Pakistan in T20I Cricket:

Umar Akmal: 10

Saim Ayub: 9

Babar Azam: 8

Shahid Afridi: 8

Kamran Akmal: 7

Mohammad Hafeez: 7

South Africa edged Pakistan by 55 runs in the series opener, thanks to Corbin Bosch’s four-wicket haul and Reeza Hendricks’ anchoring half-century.

Chasing a daunting 195-run target, Pakistan managed 139 all out in 18.1 overs.

For South Africa, opener Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 60 off 40 balls, including five fours and a six.

George Linde contributed a quick 36 off 22 deliveries, while Tony de Zorzi and returning Quinton de Kock added 33 and 23 runs respectively.

Nawaz led Pakistan’s bowling effort with three wickets for 26 runs in his four overs. Saim Ayub took two wickets, while Abrar, Naseem, and Shaheen claimed one apiece.

In the chase, Saim Ayub top-scored for Pakistan with 37 off 28 balls, hitting one four and four sixes. Nawaz played a fighting knock of 36 off 20, featuring four boundaries and two sixes, while Sahibzada Farhan contributed 24 off 19.

Corbin Bosch led South Africa’s bowling with a four-wicket haul, followed by George Linde with three, and Williams taking two wickets.