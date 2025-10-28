Aspinall vs Gane rematch predicted for 2025

Tom Aspinall (left) in action during his fight against Ciryl Gane at UFC 321 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on October 25, 2025. — AFP

Former English mixed martial artist Michael Bisping predicted that Tom Aspinall's rematch with Ciryl Gane could take place in the next two months.

Aspinall’s first undisputed heavyweight title defence against Gane ended in a first-round no-contest on Saturday in Abu Dhabi.

Aspinall was hoping to start his title reign on a high note; however, when 25 seconds were left in the opening round, the Englishman suffered a nasty eye poke, and the bout was ruled a no-contest when the champion decided not to continue, leaving the crowd in the Etihad Arena unhappy.

The doctor has told Aspinall that his injury was not ‘dangerous,’ but he has to go through further tests to know the extent of his damage, while UFC CEO Dana White at the event's post-fight press conference stated that he wants an immediate rematch.

Meanwhile, British MMA legend Bisping believes the pair's second meeting could go down as early as this year.

"The rematch is gonna be even bigger,” Bisping, 46, said on his Believe You Me podcast with fellow ex-UFC fighter turned commentator Paul Felder.

“They’re gonna run it back really quickly. They can put it on [the Madison Square Garden card], they could put it on at the end of the year.

“They’ve got [Alexandre] Pantoja vs Joshua Van, and they’ve got Merab [Dvalishvili] vs Petr Yan. Stick a third title fight on there – the final one on ESPN – end of an era, go out with a bang with three title fights."

The next numbered UFC event is UFC 322 on November 15, headlined by a welterweight title bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Islam Makhachev.