‘Focus on Tests and ODIs’: Fans react to Babar Azam’s duck on T20I return

Pakistan's Babar Azam reacts after being dismissed during their first T20I against South Africa at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 28, 2025. — Livestream/screengrab

RAWALPINDI: Star batter Babar Azam’s two-ball duck in the ongoing first T20I against South Africa on his highly anticipated return to the format left fans disappointed.

Babar, whose last T20I appearance came against the same opposition in December last year, was denied a fairytale return by bowling all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who outfoxed the star batter with a pacy length delivery, pitched outside the off-stump line.

The right-handed batter wanted to go across the line, but could not cope with the pace of the ball, which took the thick outer half of the bat, and chipped for a straightforward catch for Reeza Hendricks at cover.

Babar’s dismissal silenced the crowd at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here, but caused social media to explode as cricket fans flocked to share their disappointment.

“Babar Azam dismissed for 0 in his comeback match. This is heartbreaking,” a cricket fan wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Babar Azam dismissed for 0 in his comeback match. This is heartbreaking 💔💔💔 #PAKvSA #t20is pic.twitter.com/IRaH78uHBk — Muzammal Shah (@imuzammalshah) October 28, 2025

Another fan took a jibe at the batter for failing to score on the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium’s pitch, known for being batting-friendly.

“Another Duck for Babar Azam on a flat track,” the cricket fan remarked.

Another Duck for Babar Azam on a flat track. — ✨Sid✨ (@imsid_vasu) October 28, 2025

However, a few cricket fans supported Babar Azam despite the failure, with one of them holding Pakistan’s cautious start to the 195-run pursuit, responsible for his duck.

“Didn't mind this approach from Babar at all attack from the first ball particularly in T20I Cricket. First 5 overs just 32 runs that's where we got panic. 11 balls just 5 runs from Saim Ayoub lack of strike Rotation gave South Africa two needless wickets as well,” the cricket fan opined.

Didn't mind this approach from Babar at all attack from the first ball particularly in T20I Cricket.



First 5 overs just 32 runs that's where we got panic



11 balls just 5 runs from Saim Ayoub lack of strike Rotation gave South Africa two needless wickets as well#PAKvSA — Ahmad (@CricJerry) October 28, 2025

Meanwhile, a cricket fan acknowledged Babar as a ‘phenomenal player’ but advised the 31-year-old to focus on longer formats – Tests and ODIs – claiming that the T20Is do not suit his style of play anymore.

“Babar Azam is a phenomenal player and arguably one of the best batsman in the world right now however he should focus more on playing Test & ODI cricket which suits his style of play. International t20 cricket doesn’t suit his style of play anymore,” the fan noted.

Babar Azam is a phenomenal player and arguably one of the best batsman in the world right now however he should focus more on playing Test & ODI cricket which suits his style of play. International t20 cricket doesn’t suit his style of play anymore #PAKvsSA — Qasim Irfan (@qasimirfan16) October 28, 2025







