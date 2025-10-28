‘My rhythm is back’: Mohammed Shami sends India reminder with Ranji exploits

India's Mohammed Shami celebrates after bowling Australia's Marnus Labuschagne during the first day of their fourth Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 9, 2023. — BCCI

KOLKATA: India’s experienced pacer Mohammed Shami sent a reminder of his fitness with a match-winning bowling performance for Bengal against Gujarat in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2025-26 here at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday.

The right-arm pacer, whose last international appearance for the Men in Blue came at the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 final against New Zealand, registered his 13th first-class five-for in the aforementioned fixture.

Shami picked up a total of eight wickets across 28.3 overs in the match, which helped him sit third on the list of leading wicket-takers of the ongoing edition of the first-class tournament, having made 15 scalps at an average of 10.46 after four innings.

Reflecting on his match-winning bowling performance, Shami expressed satisfaction in delivering after coming out of a “difficult phase” before claiming that his rhythm has come back to where it was before, while reiterating that he has a lot of cricket left in him.

"When you perform like this, it feels good both mentally and physically," Shami said. "Coming out of a difficult phase and performing well gives a lot of satisfaction. The time after the [2023] World Cup was tough and painful.

"But then I played the Ranji Trophy, white-ball cricket, the IPL, Champions Trophy, Duleep Trophy [since his comeback late last year]. Now my rhythm is back to where it was before. I can clearly feel there's still a lot of cricket left in me."

Shami, who has not played a Test since the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2021-23 final against Australia, was recently overlooked for the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy – a five-match Test series between England and India – before being snubbed from the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 and their ongoing tour of Australia.

For the unversed, the 35-year-old has thus far represented India in 64 Tests, 108 ODIs and 25 T20Is, having taken 462 wickets across formats.