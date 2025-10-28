PSG report all-time high revenue of nearly $1 billion

Paris St Germain's Marquinhos lifts the trophy as he celebrates with teammates after winning the Champions League at Allianz Arena in Munich on May 31, 2025. — Reuters

PARIS: Last season’s Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) generated a record revenue in the 2024-2025 campaign of 837 million euros ($976.11 million), the club announced in their financial results on Tuesday.

PSG, ranked third in the Deloitte Football Money League in January, surpassed their previous revenue record of 806 million euros.

The details released by the Ligue 1 club include 367 million euros of commercial revenues and 175 million euros from matchday income, as for 170 consecutive matches, the Parc des Princes stadium was sold out.

The 2024-2025 season was one of the most successful for PSG as they won their first Champions League title, the Ligue 1 trophy, the French Cup and the Trophee des Champions before losing in the Club World Cup final to Chelsea in the United States.

PSG, in a statement, credited main shareholder QSI for the improvement in the performance of the club.

"This performance shows the maturity of the project since the arrival of its main shareholder QSI, and confirms the solidity of the club’s economic model, now among the most successful in the world", PSG said in a statement.

Qatar Sports Investments took over the club in 2011.

This season’s financial report includes revenue from the Club World Cup up to the quarter-finals, while the latter stages will be reflected in next year's results.

Despite record revenue, PSG registered an annual loss, although the club did not disclose the deficit. PSG reported a loss of approximately 60 million euros in the previous campaign.