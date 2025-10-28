Joao Fonseca reacts to comparison with Novak Djokovic

This collage of photos shows tennis legend Novak Djokovic and Joao Fonseca. — Reuters

Joao Fonseca has reacted to a comparison to Novak Djokovic after his first big career title at the Swiss Indoors Championships in Basel.

Rising Brazilian star defeated considerably more experienced Alejandro Davidovich Fokina by 6-3, 6-4 in the final.

Fonseca was hailed as the “next Novak Djokovic” after his biggest achievement by Spanish rival Davidovich Fokina, predicting that the teenager will soon challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the top of men’s tennis.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season, capturing the Argentine Open title, advancing to the Next Gen Finals and breaking into the ATP’s top ranks with a string of impressive performances.

Following the match, Fokina praised Fonseca’s composure and tactical maturity, calling him a “future star.”

“You played unbelievable tennis today. You are the future of this sport. You have a bright career ahead. You’re going to be the next Nole to challenge Carlos and Jannik for sure,” Fokina said.

However, speaking in the post-match press conference, Fonseca downplayed the comparison, saying he is not a big fan of comparisons.

He added that he is trying his best, but Sinner and Alcaraz are playing at another level.

"I am not a fan of these comparisons. Everyone has their own history…I think it’s a pleasure hearing those kind words from him. Great guy, great friend, great fighter,” Fonseca said.

“I’m trying my best but we all know that Jannik and Carlos are playing next level tennis. So all the other players from the tour, we are working harder & harder to keep going with them."