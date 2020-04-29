The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has expressed "disappointment" with Shoaib Akhtar's allegation-laden harangue targeting its legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi but also made it clear that the legal notice sent to him does not have the board's backing - yet.

“The PCB is disappointed with Shoaib Akhtar’s poor choice of words while publicly commenting about the PCB’s legal department and its legal advisor," the board said in a press release after Rizvi sent Akhtar a Rs100 million defamation notice for calling him names and accusing him of profiting off of problems between PCB and players among other things.

The PCB, which was also accused of "lending cover and condoning match-fixers" by the fiery former fast bowler, further said: "The language used by Shoaib Akhtar was highly inappropriate and disrespectful, and cannot be condoned in any civilised society."

The board, however, said that the lawsuit filed against Akhtar does not have PCB as a plaintiff, although that could change, it hinted.

"The PCB’s legal advisor, Mr Taffazul Rizvi, in his own discretion, has initiated defamation and criminal proceedings against Shoaib Akhtar, while the PCB too reserves its rights,” the press release added.



PCB 'disappointed' with Shoaib Akhtar's 'highly disrespectful' outburst