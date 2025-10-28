WATCH: Rawalpindi crowd erupts as Babar Azam mentioned at toss for first T20I

Pakistan's Babar Azam plays a shot during their ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 match against Ireland at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground in Lauderhill on June 16, 2024. — AFP

RAWALPINDI: Former captain and star batter Babar Azam’s mention at the toss for the first T20I of the three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa drew an enthusiastic reaction from the spectators here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

The incident occurred when Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha came forward for a conversation with former cricketer and renowned presenter Urooj Mumtaz to share the home side’s plans for the upcoming fixture after winning the toss and opting to bowl.

During the brief interview, Urooj asked Agha about the comebacks of “two big names – Babar Azam and Naseem Shah”, drawing a massive uproar from the fans, causing a delay in the response by the Pakistan captain, who acknowledged the “Babar, Babar” chants with a smile before expressing his excitement with the return of the experienced duo.

“They both have been match-winners for Pakistan in the past, and I'm happy to have them back,” said Agha at the toss.

Notably, the upcoming home series against the Proteas will mark Babar’s return to the national team in T20Is, as the former captain had gone out of favour in the shortest format after the three-match away series against the same opposition in December last year.

He ultimately failed to make it to the Pakistan squad for the recently concluded ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025 as the former champions shifted their focus to grooming youngsters ahead of next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup.

However, following the heartbreak in the eight-team continental tournament, the right-handed batter was called up for the home assignment against South Africa, who finished runners-up at the T20 World Cup 2024.