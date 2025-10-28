Lakers' Gabe Vincent sidelined for four weeks: report

Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent (7) dribbles upcourt against the Golden State Warriors in at Chase Centre in San Francisco on October 5, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent is set to miss two to four weeks after an MRI confirmed a left ankle sprain, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

Vincent suffered the injury early in the third quarter of Los Angeles' 127-120 victory over the Sacramento Kings on Sunday. He left the arena wearing a walking boot and later confirmed to ESPN that the X-rays were negative.

The Nigerian international arrived at Crypto.com Arena on crutches for Monday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 29-year-old, who started the first three games for the Lakers in place of LeBron James, who was out with sciatica, earned his spot after a great preseason, averaging 16.3 points on 47.4% shooting, including 55.6% from three-point range.

In a pre-match analysis, Lakers coach JJ Redick urged his players to stay composed and focused.

"We're not expecting Austin to go out and score 51 again," Redick said before the Blazers tournament.

“What we challenged the guys on before the game was playing with an edge."

Despite Reaves' 41-point outburst, the Lakers lost 122-108 at Portland.

The squad had only seven full-time players available, with Marcus Smart, Luka Doncic, Jaxson Hayes, Maxi Kleber, and Adou Thiero also sidelined.

However, Vincent's absence adds to the Lakers' early-season issues, as they continue to change lineups in search of consistency.