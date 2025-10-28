Relationship between Vinicius Jr, Xabi Alonso soured: report

This collage of photos shows Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso (left) and Vinicius Jr. — Reuters

The relationship between Vinicius Junior and Xabi Alonso has soured following Sunday's Clásico, as the Brazilian reacted angrily when he was substituted by the coach, ESPN reported on Tuesday.

The forward was substituted in the 72nd minute of the 2-1 win over Barcelona by Real Madrid coach, to which he reacted angrily, storming down the tunnel before returning to the bench.

ESPN has previously also reported that Vinicius believes that the new coach at Los Blancos is not in his favour. The Brazilian’s current deal is set to end in 2027, and talks over a new contract have stalled in recent months.

The relationship between Alonso and Vinicius has not completely over but has been damaged after the incident that happened on Sunday, and the Brazil international will talk to his Madrid teammates before a one-on-one meeting with the coach, the report continued.

The players are currently at rest after the victory and will return to training on Wednesday.

In a news conference after the match, Alonso tried to downplay all the negative things that happened on Sunday, but intended to speak to Vinicius about his reaction to being substituted.

"I focus on a lot of positive things in the game, and positive things from Vini," Alonso said in his news conference.

"We'll talk about [the reaction] of course."

On the clashes between teams, Alonso blamed "the tension of the moment."

"I interpret it with normality, we don't have to make too much of it," Alonso said.

"It's the tension of the moment, for them and us. These scuffles have always happened."

Players of both teams were involved in a confrontation at the full-time whistle on Sunday.