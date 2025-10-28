Mohammad Rizwan yet to sign central contract: sources

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan celebrates scoring a half-century during their first ODI against West Indies at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba on August 9, 2025. — AFP

LAHORE: Former white-ball captain Mohammad Rizwan has yet to formally accept the central contract, offered by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) in the B category, sources told Geo Super on Tuesday.

According to the details, Rizwan is the only one of the 30 national cricketers to have not signed the central contract as the wicketkeeper batter had put forward some demands, which, however, were not fulfill by the cricket board.

Sources further suggested that there is no possibility of Rizwan's demands being accepted at this time.

It is pertinent to mention that the PCB, unlike its previous practice, did not place any cricketer in Category A, which featured Rizwan and Babar Azam last year, while expanding the pool of players to 30, with ten each placed in B, C and D categories.

The new entrants were Ahmed Daniyal, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan, Salman Mirza and Sufyan Muqeem.

Meanwhile, five players earned promotions on the back of strong performances last season. Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha and Shadab Khan have all been elevated from category C to B.

The list of centrally contracted players for 2025–26 is as follows:

Category B:



Abrar Ahmed, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Saim Ayub, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan and Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Category C:



Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Noman Ali, Sahibzada Farhan, Sajid Khan and Saud Shakeel.

Category D:



Ahmed Daniyal, Hussain Talat, Khurram Shahzad, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Mirza, Shan Masood and Sufyan Moqim.