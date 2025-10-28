Quetta Qavalry to open Abu Dhabi T10 League campaign against Warriors

Mohammad Amir of Pakistan celebrates the wicket of Navneet Dhaliwal of Canada during the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 match between Pakistan and Canada at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on June 11, 2024 in New York, New York. - ICC

Quetta Qavalry are set to make their debut in the Abu Dhabi T10 League, which is scheduled to begin on November 18.

The Qavalry will kick off their campaign on the opening day, facing Northern Warriors in the tournament’s first match.

They will take on Ajman Titans in their second game on November 19, followed by a clash against Deccan Gladiators on November 21 after a one-day break.

The team’s fourth match is scheduled against Delhi Bulls on November 22. After a four-day gap, Quetta will face Vista Riders on November 27, with their final league-stage match set against Royal Champs on November 28.

The tournament’s Qualifier and Eliminator 1 will be played on November 29, while Eliminator 2 and the final are scheduled for November 30.

Recently, the franchise announced Pakistan’s wicketkeeper-batter Azam Khan as the replacement for star Zimbabwean all-rounder Sikandar Raza in their squad for the ninth edition of the tournament.

The announcement, made via the team’s official social media handle, confirmed Raza’s unavailability and named Azam as his replacement.

“Another powerhouse saddles up. Azam Khan joins the Qavalry squad as Sikandar Raza serves national duty. Khush Aamdeed, Impact Khan,” the franchise posted.

Raza will miss the tournament due to national commitments, as he is set to lead Zimbabwe in a three-match T20I series against Afghanistan starting Wednesday on home soil.

Following that, Zimbabwe will tour Pakistan to participate in a T20I tri-series alongside the hosts and Sri Lanka, beginning next month.

Azam Khan is not new to Quetta-based franchises, having previously represented the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for three consecutive seasons from 2018 to 2021.

Overall, he has featured in 61 PSL matches, scoring 1,206 runs at a strike rate of 143.40, including six fifties.

The 27-year-old has also participated in several global franchise leagues, including the ILT20, Caribbean Premier League (CPL), Bangladesh Premier League (BPL), and Lanka Premier League (LPL).

On the international stage, however, Azam has struggled to secure a permanent place, scoring just 88 runs in 14 T20Is for Pakistan at an average of 8.80 and a strike rate of 133.33.

Quetta Qavalry squad for Abu Dhabi T10 League:

Liam Livingstone, Mohammad Amir, Jason Holder, Azam Khan, Andries Gous, Muhammad Waseem, Imran Tahir, Evin Lewis, Fabian Allen, Gudakesh Motie, Ali Naseer, Khuzaima Bin Tanvir, Abdul Ghaffar, Abbas Afridi, Irfan Khan Niazi, Khawaja Nafay, Arafat Minhas, Umer Zeeshan Lohya and George Scrimshaw.