Rooney lauds Mbeumo, Cunha's impact at Manchester United

This collage of photos shows Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney (right), Matheus Cunha (centre) and Bryan Mbeumo. — Manchester United/AFP

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney has praised the impact of new signings Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha.

Mbeumo joined United from Brentford on a contract running until 2030 this summer, with an option for a future extension.

With his previous club, the Cameroon international enjoyed a standout 2024–25 Premier League season, scoring 20 goals, ranking just behind Mohamed Salah (29), Alexander Isak (23) and Erling Haaland (22). Mbeumo’s performances were key in helping Brentford finish 10th in the league.

Mbeumo has scored five goals in 10 appearances so far in the league, including a brace against Brighton on Saturday.

Rooney said that Mbeumo has missed several chances in the colours of United, but it is his energy, work rate, and desire that make him a Manchester player.

He added that at the beginning, he was unsure about the striker, but said that he thinks what he's shown is that he belongs at the club.

"At Man United, he [Mbeumo] has had some really good chances in games as well -- he just hasn't always taken them. But I think his energy, his work rate, his desire ... that's what you need to be a Man United player," Rooney said on The Wayne Rooney show.

"And yeah, I did say I was a little bit unsure, but I think what he's shown is that he belongs there. Obviously, Cunha's come in, it's great to see him get his goal, but Mbeumo has been consistent with his performances and that's the main thing.”

In the win over Brighton, new signing Cunha also opened his account for the club.

Rooney lauded Cunha's performances as well, saying everyone is happy for him, and the goal against Brighton has boosted his confidence.

"You could see how much everyone was delighted for him -- the manager as well -- because that kind of thing can play on your mind," Rooney said.

"We've seen it with Darwin Núñez at Liverpool too -- the longer it goes on, the harder it becomes. You lose that bit of confidence again. But getting that goal is massive for him because some of his performances have actually been really good.”

Brazilian forward Cunha was signed from Wolverhampton Wanderers in the summer.