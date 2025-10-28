Suryakumar Yadav provides update on Iyer’s recovery after rare spleen injury

Shreyas Iyer reacts in pain during the third one-day international (ODI) men's cricket match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on October 25, 2025. - AFP

CANBERRA: India’s T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed on Tuesday that middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer is in stable condition and has been communicating with teammates from the hospital after suffering a lacerated spleen.

The 30-year-old sustained the injury while taking a stunning catch to dismiss Alex Carey during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney — a match India comfortably won by nine wickets.

Iyer, who serves as India’s ODI vice-captain, was immediately taken off the field and hospitalised following the incident.

“I’ve been in touch with him over the last two days. He’s been responding well,” Suryakumar told reporters ahead of India’s first T20I in Canberra on Wednesday.

“It’s looking positive. The doctors will keep him under observation for a few more days.”

He further revealed that medical staff described Iyer’s condition as “rare,” adding, “But rare things happen to rare talent. God is with him — he’ll recover soon, and we’ll take him along with us.”

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that Iyer is being closely monitored by its medical team.

Iyer, who is not part of India’s T20 squad currently touring Australia for a five-match series, has been a consistent performer in the 50-over format. Since making his ODI debut in 2017, he has scored 2,917 runs in 73 matches at an impressive average of 47.81.

It is pertinent to mention that both India and Australia have met 32 times in T20 internationals, with India winning 20 and Australia claiming 11 victories. One match ended without a result.