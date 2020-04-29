PCB's legal advisor files Rs10mn defamation suit against Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan Cricket Board's (PCB) legal advisor Tafazzul Rizvi said on Wednesday that he has filed a Rs10 million defamation lawsuit against former cricketer Shoaib Akhtar for calling him "an inept person of low calibre" and making other serious allegations against him.

Akhtar, in a video on his YouTube channel a day ago, had ripped apart the PCB and its legal team, especially Rizvi, accusing him of profiteering by creating protracted legal wrangles between the board and its players.

"The remarks given by Shoaib Akhtar have affected by goodwill. He said false things about me on social media. His remarks were seen and heard abroad as well. Therefore, I decided to take legal action against him," Rizvi said.

The PCB advisor said that he will take action against Akhtar outside of Pakistan, too, adding that he has also "submitted a criminal complaint to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) under the cyber crime act".

