Vincent Kompany urges Bayern to stay hungry ahead of German Cup clash

Bayern Munich coach Vincent Kompany before the match on October 18, 2025. — Reuters

MUNICH: Bayern Munich head coach Vincent Kompany has urged his players to maintain their winning rhythm as they prepare for the German Cup second-round clash against Cologne on Wednesday, following an exceptional run of 13 consecutive victories across all competitions this season.

Bayern cruised past Borussia Moenchengladbach 3-0 on Saturday to go top of the Bundesliga table with a perfect record of 24 points from eight matches.

The win extended their streak to 13 wins in 13 games, matching the record for the best start to a season in Europe’s top five leagues — a feat previously achieved only by AC Milan during the 1992–93 campaign.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, Kompany praised Cologne’s defensive discipline but stressed that Bayern remain focused and “hungry” for further success.

“We are doing a lot of things right at the moment, and we have to take this into the next game,” Kompany said.

“Cologne deserve credit for their defensive organisation. They play with great urgency and belief, especially at home. But we are very hungry for this Cup.”

Bayern, who last reached the German Cup final in 2020, face a demanding week ahead with three fixtures in seven days — starting with Wednesday’s trip to Cologne.

After the Cup tie, the Bavarians will meet league leaders Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday before a high-profile Champions League clash against defending champions Paris Saint-Germain next Tuesday.