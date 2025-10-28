Joao Fonseca vows to challenge Alcaraz and Sinner after Basel triumph

Brazil's Joao Fonseca poses with the trophy after winning his final against Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina October 26, 2025. — Reuters

BASEL: Rising Brazilian star Joao Fonseca has been hailed as the “next Novak Djokovic” after clinching the Swiss Indoors title in Basel, with Spanish rival Alejandro Davidovich Fokina predicting that the teenager will soon challenge Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner at the top of men’s tennis.

The victory marks the biggest achievement of Fonseca’s young career.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a breakthrough season, capturing the Argentine Open title, advancing to the Next Gen Finals and breaking into the ATP’s top ranks with a string of impressive performances.

Following the match, Fokina praised Fonseca’s composure and tactical maturity, calling him a “future star.”

“You played unbelievable tennis today. You are the future of this sport. You have a bright career ahead. You’re going to be the next Nole to challenge Carlos and Jannik for sure,” Fokina said.

Fonseca, who became the ITF junior world No. 1 after making his ATP debut at the 2023 Rio Open at just 16, said his team has been carefully managing his schedule, with a focus on maintaining fitness and targeting success at the Grand Slams.

The young Brazilian skipped the Shanghai Masters to manage his workload and is now setting his sights on a strong showing at the 2026 Australian Open.

Fonseca’s rapid rise presents a new challenge to Alcaraz and Sinner, who have dominated men’s tennis in recent seasons. With his Basel triumph, the teenager is now being viewed as the sport’s next big contender heading into the 2026 season.