Travis Head fires warning to India ahead of T20I series

Travis Head of Australia bats during game two in the One Day International series between Australia and India at Adelaide Oval on October 23, 2025 in Adelaide, Australia. - AFP

CANBERRA: Australia opener Travis Head has sent an early warning to India, declaring that the visitors have no plans to tone down their attacking style ahead of the five-match T20I series beginning Wednesday.

Buoyed by their explosive batting depth and confidence from winning the ODI series, Australia are entering the T20Is as strong favourites.

Their top order, featuring Head, captain Mitchell Marsh, and Josh Inglis, promises aggression from the outset, while the middle order is loaded with power hitters such as Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Owen and Matthew Short.

Even without Cameron Green, who is unavailable for the series, Australia’s batting line-up remains one of the most formidable in world cricket.

Their power-hitting approach has yielded exceptional results this year, as they’ve averaged 61 runs in the first six overs with a staggering powerplay strike rate of 169.97.

“When you’ve got the power that we’ve got behind us, you’ve got to get a move on,” Head told cricket.com.au. “You don’t want to be chewing up balls at the start when you’ve got guys like Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and Glenn Maxwell behind you. It’s huge power,” he added.

Head emphasised that Australia’s aggressive philosophy aligns with modern T20 trends, where teams have moved away from using traditional anchors at the top.

Instead, the focus is now on relentless attacking intent — a strategy successfully adopted by franchises like Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL.

Since recalibrating their approach after the last T20 World Cup, Australia have maintained a scoring rate of over 10 runs per over, and they plan to continue that momentum against India.

“We can score anything if we get going,” Head said. “For Mitch (Marsh) and me, the plan is to make the most of the Powerplay. It’s been a strength of ours in both ODIs and T20s. We try not to be reckless, but sometimes it might look that way. The goal is to get as many runs as possible early on.”

Historically, India and Australia have met 32 times in T20 internationals, with India winning 20 and Australia claiming 11 victories. One match ended without a result.