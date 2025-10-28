Atletico Madrid extend unbeaten LaLiga run with win over Real Betis

Atletico Madrid's Giuliano Simeone celebrates scoring their first goal on October 27, 2025. — Reuters

SEVILLE: Goals from Giuliano Simeone and Alex Baena guided Atletico Madrid to a 2-0 victory over Real Betis at the Estadio de La Cartuja on Monday, extending their unbeaten run in LaLiga to nine matches.

Diego Simeone’s side, who had not recorded an away win this season after losing to Espanyol and drawing against Alaves, Mallorca and Celta Vigo, finally broke the streak in style.

The result lifted Atletico to fourth place in the standings with 19 points — one behind third-placed Villarreal and three adrift of Barcelona in second. Real Madrid lead the table with 27 points, while Betis remain sixth with 16.

On a rainy evening in Seville, Atletico got off to a flying start when Giuliano Simeone — the manager’s 22-year-old son — opened the scoring in the third minute with a stunning volley.

Despite the early advantage, Atletico switched to a defensive setup, allowing Betis to control possession for most of the first half.

Betis came close to equalising in the 27th minute when Abde Ezzalzouli forced Jan Oblak into a brilliant one-handed save.

Julian Alvarez nearly doubled Atletico’s lead in the 31st minute on the counterattack but his effort went wide.

Just before halftime, Baena made it 2-0 after finishing off a low cross from Alvarez.

Betis pushed hard in the second half and hit the crossbar, but Oblak’s heroics and Atletico’s solid defence preserved their clean sheet.

Speaking after the match, Oblak praised his team’s resilience while admitting they allowed Betis some control late on.

“Happy for a very important and hard-fought victory,” Oblak told Movistar Plus.

“We played quite well in the first half. In the second half, we sat back too much and gave them opportunities. Those are three very important points we’ve earned.”