Martin O’Neill returns as interim Celtic boss after Rodgers’ resignation

GLASGOW: Former Celtic manager Martin O’Neill has been appointed as interim manager following the resignation of Brendan Rodgers, who stepped down after a disappointing start to the season, the club confirmed in an official statement on Monday.

“Brendan Rodgers has today tendered his resignation. It has been accepted by the Club, and Brendan will leave his role with immediate effect,” Celtic announced.

The club expressed gratitude for Rodgers’ service and wished him success in his future endeavors.

“The Club appreciates Brendan's contribution to Celtic during his two very successful periods. Brendan leaves Celtic with our thanks for the role he has played during a period of continued success for the Club,” the statement added.

Celtic’s largest individual stakeholder, Dermot Desmond, reportedly criticised Rodgers for his recent comments disparaging the team, noting that the club had only months earlier offered him full backing and a contract extension.

Rodgers’ departure comes after a string of poor results, including a Champions League qualifying defeat to Kairat Almaty and a 3-1 league loss to Hearts, which left Celtic eight points adrift in the title race.

Rodgers, who guided Celtic to back-to-back league titles and domestic trebles during his first spell between 2016 and 2019, returned to the club in 2023 for a second stint.

In the interim, former player Shaun Maloney will assist 73-year-old Martin O’Neill in leading the team.

Celtic CEO Desmond highlighted the club’s balanced structure between managerial autonomy and board oversight, crediting Rodgers for his leadership in football matters and record transfer investments during his tenure.