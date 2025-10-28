‘Stoppers, not keepers’: former Pakistan captain criticises wicketkeeping crisis

Mohammad Rizwan (right) congratulated Sarfaraz Ahmed (left) on completing 3000 Test runs — PCB

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper Rashid Latif has expressed concern over what he describes as a growing crisis in Pakistan cricket, the disappearance of genuine wicketkeepers from the national setup.

Latif said that instead of trained wicketkeepers, the team is now relying on “stoppers,” players who lack the technical skills required behind the stumps.

پاکستان کرکٹ کا المیہ ہے کہ وکٹ کیپرز کی جگہ اب اسٹاپر آنا شروع ہو گئے ہیں جو بیک وقت اچھی وکٹ کیپنگ نہیں کر پا رہے ہیں ۔ سرفراز اور رضوان کے بعد جتنے بھی وکٹ کیپرز آزمائے گئے یا آزمائے جا رہے ہیں وہ سب بیٹسمین ہیں اور انکے ہاتھوں میں دستانے پہنا دیئے جاتے ہیں ۔ وکٹ کیپنگ کرنے کی… pic.twitter.com/S5QlgE7gT7 — Rashid Latif | 🇵🇰 (@iRashidLatif68) October 28, 2025





“After Sarfaraz Ahmed and Mohammad Rizwan, all the wicketkeepers who have been tried or are being tried are actually batsmen who have simply been given gloves,” Latif remarked.

He explained that these makeshift wicketkeepers also struggle with consistency due to their uncertain batting roles.

“In domestic cricket, they bat as openers or at one-down, but when they join the national side, they are pushed down the order. By the time they finish keeping in the first innings, they have to wait a long time before getting a chance to bat at number seven,” he said.

Latif cited the example of Mohammad Haris, who was originally an opener or top-order batter known for his aggressive style, and also questioned recent selection decisions.

“Haris was encouraged to play modern-day cricket and was picked ahead of Rizwan, Usman, and Haseeb. But once in the team, his batting position was dropped too low, and he was reduced to just a slogger. Now the coach says his average is 17, but was he selected for his average or his strike rate?” he questioned.

“After dropping Haris, Usman has been brought back as wicketkeeper alongside Sahibzada Farhan, but Sahibzada has only kept wickets in seven out of 136 matches,” Latif pointed out.

Latif further emphasised the need to provide fair opportunities to consistent domestic performers such as Bismillah Khan.

“He has been performing well for quite some time, yet he has never been given a proper chance in the national team,” he said.

“The board should pay attention to players from Balochistan, Sindh, South Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Malakand division, so the Pakistan team truly represents the whole nation, not just one or two regions,” he added.

He criticised the management for its inconsistent approach toward nurturing young talent, citing multiple examples of players being shuffled in and out of the squad without a proper development plan.

“Sufyan Muqeem from Kashmir is repeatedly included and dropped. He deserves consistent chances. Khawaja Nafay, primarily a batsman, has been made to keep wickets after doing limited keeping in Emerging matches. Haseeb was dropped earlier and has now been brought back. Where is the planning?” he questioned.

He also highlighted the case of Saad Baig, a promising wicketkeeper who was unjustly stripped of his gloves.

“If proper work is done on Ghazi Ghori’s wicketkeeping and batting, he could become a quality wicketkeeper-batsman. But he needs consistent supervision,” Latif stressed.

Concluding his remarks, Rashid Latif warned that if this trend continues, Pakistan cricket may soon have to replace the word “wicketkeeper” with “stopper” in its cricketing dictionary.