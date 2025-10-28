Lionel Messi keeps 2026 FIFA World Cup decision on hold

Inter Miami CF forward Lionel Messi celebrates with forward Luis Suarez after scoring against Nashville SC during the first half at Chase Stadium on Oct 24, 2025. — Reuters

Lionel Messi has revealed that his participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup remains uncertain, saying he will make the decision based on his fitness and form closer to the tournament.

Speaking in an interview, the Argentine legend explained that he is taking a cautious approach as he enters the next phase of his career with Inter Miami.

“I’m going to assess that on a day-to-day basis, during pre-season next year with Inter Miami. If I can really be 100% and enjoy it, I’ll go. If not, I prefer not to be there,” Messi said.

The 38-year-old, who led Argentina to World Cup glory in Qatar in 2022, expressed his continued desire to represent his country but emphasized that he won’t commit unless he feels fully ready.

“It’s always a dream to play for the national team — it’s something spectacular. I’ll wait before making a final decision about the World Cup,” he added.

Messi recently wrapped up an impressive Major League Soccer (MLS) season, scoring 29 goals in 28 games for Inter Miami. After a physically demanding campaign, he now aims to recover and regain full fitness ahead of Argentina’s upcoming fixtures.

If Messi ultimately decides to take part, the 2026 World Cup — hosted jointly by the United States, Canada, and Mexico — would mark his sixth appearance at football’s biggest stage, further extending his remarkable international legacy.