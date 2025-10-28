Kamran Akmal predicts Pakistan’s playing XI for first South Africa T20I

An undated picture of former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal. - Instagram/kamranakmal23

RAWALPINDI: Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal has shared his predicted playing XI for the national side ahead of the first T20I against South Africa, set to take place at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

Taking to social media platform 'X', Akmal proposed two notable changes in the lineup, including the inclusion of pacer Mohammad Wasim Jr and debutant Usman Tariq in place of spinner Abrar Ahmed.

My Playing side for 1st T20 in pindi PAKvsSA

Sahibzada Farhan

Saim Ayub

Babar Azam

Salman Ali Agha (c)

Hassan nawaz

Usman Khan (WK)

M.Nawaz

Faheem Ashraf

Shaheen Shah Afridi

M.Wasim Junior

Usman Tariq — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) October 28, 2025





Wasim Jr has taken 36 wickets in 29 T20Is at an economy rate of 8.14.

Despite being part of recent Pakistan squads, including the ACC Men’s T20 Asia Cup 2025, the right-arm pacer has struggled to cement his place in the playing XI.

His last T20I appearance came against New Zealand in Christchurch on January 19, 2024.

Akmal’s predicted lineup also features star batter Babar Azam, who is set to make his return against South Africa. Babar stands on the verge of surpassing India’s Rohit Sharma to become the leading run-scorer in T20I cricket.

Meanwhile, young pacer Usman Tariq has been making waves with his performances in franchise cricket.

Representing Quetta Gladiators in two Pakistan Super League (PSL) seasons, Tariq claimed 12 wickets in 10 matches.

He carried that form into the 2025 Caribbean Premier League (CPL), where he picked up 20 wickets in 10 games for the champion side Trinbago Knight Riders, finishing as the tournament’s second-highest wicket-taker.

For the unversed, the second and third T20Is of the series will be held at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

The tour will conclude with a three-match ODI series from November 4 to 8 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad — marking the city’s first ODI since April 11, 2008, when Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by seven wickets.

Historically, Pakistan and South Africa have faced each other 24 times in T20Is, with both teams winning 12 matches each.

Kamran Akmal's predicted XI for first South Africa T20I: Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Salman Ali Agha (c), Hassan Nawaz, Usman Khan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Mohammad Wasim Jr and Usman Tariq.