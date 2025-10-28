'He can play until 50': David Warner praises Virat Kohli’s fitness

David Warner of Australia and Virat Kohli of India embrace following the ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 Super Eight match between Australia and India at Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium on June 24, 2024 in Gros Islet, Saint Lucia. - AFP

Former Australian cricketer David Warner was spotted sharing a light-hearted moment with Indian batting icon Virat Kohli ahead of the recently-concluded third and final ODI between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

During their interaction, Warner lauded Kohli for maintaining remarkable fitness and energy even after years at the top level.

Warner’s remarks on Kohli’s physical condition seem well justified — the Indian star remains one of the quickest runners between the wickets and an electrifying presence on the field.

Although the 36-year-old now features exclusively in One-Day Internationals, many fans and experts believe he could still be a key figure for India at the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup in Africa. Warner, however, feels Kohli’s fitness could allow him to play much longer.

“I hadn’t seen Virat in quite a while, so I just embraced him, gave him a handshake and a hug, and asked how he and the family were doing. We spoke a little about cricket, and I told him he looks super fit and can play until he’s 50,” Warner said.

Kohli, who had struggled in the first two ODIs of the series with consecutive ducks, bounced back in style during the Sydney encounter. The Indian stalwart remained unbeaten on 74, guiding India to a comfortable chase of the 237-run target.

The innings also featured a nostalgic partnership with Rohit Sharma, who struck a magnificent century. Their dominant stand rekindled memories for Indian fans, reminiscent of countless match-winning partnerships the duo have produced over the past decade.

Kohli is now expected to feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, set to begin on November 30 in India.