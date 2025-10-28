Freddie Freeman’s walk-off homer in 18th lifts Dodgers over Blue Jays

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman celebrates after hitting a game-winning home run in the eighteenth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays in game three of the 2025 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct 27, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Freddie Freeman delivered a dramatic walk-off home run in the 18th inning as the Los Angeles Dodgers edged the Toronto Blue Jays 6-5 at Dodger Stadium on Monday in Game 3 of the World Series.

The marathon clash, which lasted 6 hours and 39 minutes, tied the record for the longest game in World Series history, a mark previously set in Los Angeles in 2018.

Shohei Ohtani was the standout performer for the Dodgers, hitting two home runs, two doubles, and reaching base a postseason-record nine times, including five walks, four of them intentional.

His all-around brilliance powered the Dodgers to a 2-1 lead in the best-of-seven series after losing Game 1 in Toronto.

Freeman’s leadoff homer in the 18th inning came off left-hander Brendon Little, securing the victory for right-hander Will Klein, who earned the win after tossing four scoreless innings, allowing just one hit and striking out five.

Relievers Edgardo Henriquez and Klein combined for six shutout frames, while veteran ace Clayton Kershaw escaped a tense, bases-loaded situation in the 12th by recording a crucial out.

Teoscar Hernandez also went deep for Los Angeles, giving the Dodgers an early lead. However, Toronto stormed back with a four-run fourth inning, highlighted by Alejandro Kirk’s three-run blast, and reclaimed a 5-4 advantage in the seventh.

Ohtani’s fifth home run in just two playoff games tied the contest in the bottom of the seventh, setting the stage for Freeman’s late-game heroics.

Defensively, the Dodgers were sharp, with second baseman Tommy Edman making two key plays, throwing out Isiah Kiner-Falefa at third base in the ninth and cutting down Davis Schneider at home in the 10th on a relay throw from Hernandez.

Game 4 is scheduled for Tuesday night in Los Angeles, with Ohtani set to start against Toronto right-hander Shane Bieber.