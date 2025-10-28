Mohammad Rizwan ready to take on Australian challenge in BBL 15

Mohammad Rizwan of Pakistan before the start of the first match of the Men's One Day International cricket series between Australia and Pakistan at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on November 04, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. - AFP

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan has expressed his excitement and determination ahead of his maiden stint with the Melbourne Renegades in the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 15, emphasising his love for challenges and admiration for Australian cricket.

In a recent video shared by the BBL’s official social media handle, Rizwan spoke about his mindset and passion for taking on tough contests, particularly in Australian conditions.

“Look, my career — I always love challenges. And I have seen the cricket of Australia. The way I have played against these guys, they are challenging players. I love the way they play,” Rizwan said.

“It doesn’t matter what the world is doing; Australian players always stick to their plans. Whatever they decide, they go for it — no matter the situation,” he added.

The wicketkeeper-batter also shared his excitement about joining the Renegades and adapting to a new environment.

“I always love challenges — the atmosphere of the stadium, the people, the cricketers — I love them all,” he stated.

“The cricket in the Big Bash is very competitive; it’s not easy cricket. Every game tests you.”

Rizwan further highlighted his enthusiasm about being part of the Renegades’ setup, acknowledging the franchise’s history and culture.

“Yes, the Renegades might be a new family for me, but they have a great history. We’ll enjoy our time together — let’s see what happens there,” he concluded.

The 15th edition of the Big Bash League will run from December 14, 2025, to January 25, 2026, featuring 44 matches scheduled in prime early-evening slots.

The tournament will kick off with a blockbuster clash between Perth Scorchers and Sydney Sixers at Perth Stadium, a match that will also mark Babar Azam’s BBL debut for the Sixers.

Other Pakistani players set to feature in the BBL include Shaheen Afridi with Brisbane Heat as the first overseas platinum pick, Rizwan with Melbourne Renegades, Haris Rauf retained by the Melbourne Stars, Shadab Khan joining Sydney Thunder, Hasan Ali drafted by the Adelaide Strikers and Hassan Khan also representing the Melbourne Renegades.