Grigor Dimitrov marks comeback with Paris Masters victory

PARIS: Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov made a winning return to competitive tennis at the Paris Masters on Monday, defeating local hope Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard 7-6(5), 6-1 in straight sets.

The 34-year-old, who had been sidelined since sustaining an injury during Wimbledon in July—when he was leading eventual champion Jannik Sinner by two sets to love in the fourth round—expressed his delight at being back on court after months of rehabilitation.

“It never happened to me before, so I think I’m still trying to wrap my head around the whole time away from the court,” Dimitrov said after his win.

“It was never easy. I knew coming back to competition was going to be a difficult task. I just wanted to come out, test myself, and give myself a chance. Winning or losing, I still would have felt like I’d given all I had.”

Reflecting on his performance, Dimitrov admitted that readjusting to match intensity after a long break was a challenge but emphasised the importance of taking things step by step.

“Of course, it’s difficult to adjust, especially playing against a player like him. You have to stay aware and focused throughout the match,” he said.

“It doesn’t matter how much experience you have—there’s always that added stress, especially after so many months away. But it’s a good night, and I’m taking it one day at a time,” he added.

Currently ranked No. 38 in the world, Dimitrov will continue his comeback journey in the second round, where he will face either 11th seed Daniil Medvedev or Spain’s Jaume Munar.