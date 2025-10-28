Match officials announced for ICC Women’s World Cup semi-finals

Umpire Eloise Sheridan looks on during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between South Africa and Pakistan at R. Premadasa Stadium on October 21, 2025 in Colombo, Sri Lanka. - ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed the match officials for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup semi-finals, with the top four teams set to battle for a place in the grand final later this week.

The first semi-final will be played in Guwahati on October 29, featuring England and South Africa. Eloise Sheridan and Jacquline Williams will serve as the on-field umpires for this crucial encounter.

Sheridan has previously officiated both sides during the group stage, including England’s commanding 10-wicket win over South Africa and South Africa’s victory against Pakistan.

Williams has also stood in multiple matches involving both teams, including South Africa’s impressive wins over India and Bangladesh, as well as England’s triumph against India and their defeat to Australia.

Vrinda Rathi will act as the third umpire, Claire Polosak as the fourth umpire, and GS Lakshmi will oversee the game as match referee.

The second semi-final will take place at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on October 30, where Australia will face hosts India in a highly anticipated clash.

Lauren Agenbag and Sue Redfern have been appointed as the on-field umpires for this encounter. Agenbag has officiated several of India’s group-stage games, including matches against Pakistan, New Zealand and Bangladesh.

Redfern was also part of the officiating team during Australia’s record-breaking run chase against India earlier in the tournament.

Kim Cotton will serve as the third umpire, Nimali Perera as the fourth umpire, while Michell Pereira will act as the match referee.

England, buoyed by a dominant win over New Zealand, finished second in the group standings and will meet South Africa in the first semi-final.

Meanwhile, unbeaten Australia topped the table and will take on India, who secured the final knockout spot by finishing fourth.