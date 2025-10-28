Jonathan Kuminga’s stellar outing powers Warriors past Grizzlies

Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (left) dribbles the ball next to Memphis Grizzlies center Jock Landale in the fourth quarter at the Chase Center on Oct 27, 2025. — Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO: Jonathan Kuminga delivered a standout performance to lead the Golden State Warriors to a 131-118 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies at the Chase Center on Monday.

The young forward showcased his growing confidence and versatility, recording a team-high 25 points along with seven rebounds in a commanding all-around display that set the tone early for Golden State.

Kuminga’s relentless energy on both ends of the floor ignited the Warriors’ offense and defense, helping them improve to a 3-1 record this season.

His aggressive drives and improved perimeter shooting kept the Grizzlies’ defense on their heels throughout the game.

Rookie guard Brandin Podziemski also impressed, scoring 23 points and dishing out six assists in an efficient outing.

Stephen Curry added 16 points and four rebounds, while Draymond Green contributed seven points and 10 assists, anchoring the defense and orchestrating plays on offense.

Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody chipped in with 20 points apiece, highlighting the Warriors’ offensive depth and teamwork.

Golden State’s explosive second and third quarters proved decisive, as the team built a comfortable lead that Memphis couldn’t overcome despite a competitive showing.

The Warriors will next face the LA Clippers tomorrow, while the Memphis Grizzlies are set to take on the Phoenix Suns.