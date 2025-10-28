Women’s World Cup: Pratika Rawal ruled out ahead of semi-final, replacement named

Pratika Rawal of India bats during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup India 2025 match between India and New Zealand at DY Patil Stadium on October 23, 2025 in Navi Mumbai, India. - ICC

India have suffered a major blow ahead of their ICC Women’s World Cup semifinal against Australia, with opener Pratika Rawal ruled out of the tournament due to an ankle injury.

In a late development, Shafali Verma, who was not part of India’s original 15-member squad or the reserves, has been called up as Rawal’s replacement. The 21-year-old will be available for selection in India’s semifinal clash on October 30.

The selectors opted for Shafali ahead of Tejal Hasabnis, the only specialist batter among India’s reserves for the World Cup.

When the squad was first announced in August, Shafali was surprisingly omitted as the selectors preferred Rawal to partner Smriti Mandhana at the top of the order, prioritising consistency over explosive power.

Although Shafali has not featured in an ODI for India since October 2024, she has been in strong form in domestic and A-team cricket. She struck 52 against Australia A in Brisbane and 70 against New Zealand A in Bengaluru earlier this year.

Her domestic record has also been exceptional — in December 2024, she amassed 527 runs at an average of 75.28 and a strike rate of 152.31 in the one-day competition for Haryana, including a blistering 197 off 115 balls against Bengal.

She continued her fine form in the WPL 2025, emerging as the fourth-highest run-scorer and the most prolific Indian batter with 304 runs at a strike rate of 152.76 for Delhi Capitals.

Rawal’s absence, however, leaves a significant void at the top of the order. The Mandhana–Rawal partnership has been pivotal in India’s campaign, featuring in two of the tournament’s top five stands — 212 against New Zealand and 155 against Australia.

Rawal averaged 51.33 in six innings, including a match-winning 122 versus New Zealand and 75 against Australia.

Rawal, the tournament’s second-highest run-scorer, sustained the injury during India’s final league match against Bangladesh. Attempting to stop a boundary in the 21st over, her foot got caught in the turf, causing her to twist her ankle.

She did not come out to bat later, with Amanjot Kaur opening instead. The match was later abandoned due to rain.

If Shafali is not drafted straight into the XI, India could turn to Harleen Deol, Amanjot Kaur, or even Jemimah Rodrigues, who has opened 18 times in ODIs.

Uma Chetry, who filled in as wicketkeeper during the Bangladesh game when Richa Ghosh was rested, is also a potential option.

The ICC confirmed Shafali’s inclusion on Monday evening, following approval from the Event Technical Committee, comprising Wasim Khan (Chair, ICC General Manager – Cricket), Gaurav Saxena (ICC General Manager – Events & Corporate Communications), Abey Kuruvilla (BCCI Tournament Director) and Mel Jones (Independent nominee).