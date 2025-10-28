Deni Avdija’s season-high powers trail Blazers past Lakers

Portland Trail Blazers forward Deni Avdija (second from right) looks to drive the ball while under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura during the first half at Crypto.com Arena on Oct 27, 2025. — Reuters

LOS ANGELES: Deni Avdija delivered a stellar performance as the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers 122-108 in an NBA matchup at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.

Avdija, who was instrumental in the win, scored a season-high 25 points, showcasing his offensive prowess and all-around game. His performance anchored Portland’s attack, helping the team secure back-to-back victories.

Toumani Camara chipped in with 14 points and three rebounds, while Jrue Holiday added 24 points, six rebounds, and five assists in a strong display.

Jerami Grant contributed 22 points, and Shaedon Sharpe impressed with 18 points and seven rebounds, highlighting the Blazers’ depth and balanced offense.

The Trail Blazers took control in the third quarter, outscoring the Lakers by eight points to build a decisive lead.

Portland’s fast-paced offense and defensive intensity proved too much for the Lakers, who struggled to keep up despite LeBron James’ 21 points and seven rebounds.

The win lifted Portland to a 2-2 record for the season, providing a confidence boost early in the campaign.

The Los Angeles Lakers will look to bounce back in their next game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on October 30, while the Trail Blazers will take on the Utah Jazz.