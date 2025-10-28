Dave Allen predicts winner of Oleksandr Usyk, Fabio Wardley fight

This collage of photos shows world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk and Fabio Wardley. — Reuters

English boxer Dave Allen has predicted the winner of Oleksandr Usyk and Fabio Wardley's fight, saying you can’t rule out the British boxer, but the Ukrainian has the upper hand.

Wardley has challenged undisputed heavyweight champion Usyk after defeating Joseph Parker on Saturday, alerting the Ukrainian that facing him will be no easy task.

Wardley stopped Parker in the 11th round with an emphatic performance to claim the WBO interim heavyweight title.

After the win, Wardley declared he is ready to fight the undisputed champion “anywhere, anytime” for the titles.

Meanwhile, speaking on his own YouTube channel, Dave Allen expressed his opinion on the Usyk and Wardley fight.

Allen said that Wardley is an impressive boxer, but he can’t see him getting anywhere near Usyk.

“You can’t really rule that man out to be honest. He’s that fit, that tough, punches that hard and he has the want to punch that you can’t really rule him out, but can I see him beating Usyk? Not really. Can’t see him getting anywhere near him,” Allen said.

Usyk became the undisputed heavyweight champion after knocking out Daniel Dubois in the fifth round of their rematch at Wembley Stadium on July 19.

The Ukrainian has also become the first boxer in history to claim the undisputed champion status for a third time, following previous rules at cruiserweight (2018) and heavyweight (2024).

Allen also added that he had earlier predicted Parker as the winner against Wardley, but said that he was wrong.

“But I was certain Parker would beat him so, yeah, I’ve got to hold my hands up. I was very, very, very wrong. He’s getting better all the time,” he added.