Asian Youth Games: Pakistan crush Indonesia to reach final

Pakistan team poses for a picture after winning their Asian Youth Games boys' volleyball competition semi-final against Indonesia at the Isa Sports City in Manama on October 27, 2025. — Pakistan Volleyball Federation

KARACHI: Pakistan staged an astounding turnaround to crush Indonesia 3-1 in the Asian Youth Games boys’ volleyball competition’s semi-final and qualify for the final.

Pakistan prevailed 22-25, 25-13, 25-19 and 26-24 in an eventual one-sided match that lasted one hour and 34 minutes at the Isa Sports City - Hall C in Riffa, Bahrain.

The knockout fixture got off to a contrasting start, with Indonesia narrowly clinching the opening frame, but Pakistan, undefeated in the competition, made a remarkable comeback and won the remaining three frames on the trot to round up another comprehensive victory.

According to official statistics, Pakistan made 105 spike attempts, converting 53 (51%), while Indonesia won 47 out of their 133 spikes (42%).

Pakistan recorded nine blocks from 42 attempts, compared to Indonesia’s 10 from 48. The Green Shirts also registered 10 service aces from 100 attempts, while Indonesia had three from 82.

For the unversed, the victory extended Pakistan’s unbeaten run in the competition. They started their campaign with back-to-back 3-0 triumphs over Mongolia and hosts Bahrain, which propelled them into the top-eight classification round.

The national team carried on their form in the next round, registering commanding victories over Uzbekistan (3-0) and Saudi Arabia (3-1) and booked their place in the quarter-finals.

In the last eight clash, Pakistan bamboozled the People’s Republic of China 3-0 to move into the final four.

It is pertinent to mention that Pakistan will lock horns with the Islamic Republic of Iran in the final, scheduled to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.