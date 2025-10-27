Vinícius Jr opens up about Real Madrid, Barcelona on-field clashes

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior looks dejected after the La Liga match against Barcelona at Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on October 26, 2025. — Reuters

Real Madrid’s Vinícius Júnior said the players did not intend to offend anyone during the on-field confrontations with Barcelona that overshadowed Sunday’s 2-1 Clásico result.

The forward was substituted in the 72nd minute of the game by Xabi Alonso, to which he reacted angrily, storming down the tunnel before returning to the bench.

However, the Brazilian returned to the bench to take part in the confrontation between the players of both sides at the full-time whistle, attempting to confront Lamine Yamal, for which he received a yellow card as well.

Speaking with Real Madrid TV, Vinicius said that a lot of things happen during Clásico, we try to maintain the balance, but it is not always possible.

He added that they had not wanted to offend anyone, not Barça players, nor the fans.

"A message to all Madridistas, especially those who came to the Bernabeu and supported us," Vinícius told Real Madrid TV.

"The Clásico is like that; there are a lot of things happening on and off the pitch.

"We try to maintain a balance, but it's not always possible. We didn't want to offend anyone, not Barça players, nor the fans. We know that when we step onto the pitch, we have to defend our side, and that's how it was today."

Coach Alonso tried to downplay all the negative things that happened on Sunday.

"I focus on a lot of positive things in the game, and positive things from Vini," Alonso said in his news conference.

"We'll talk about [the reaction] of course."

On the clashes between teams, Alonso blamed "the tension of the moment."

"I interpret it with normality, we don't have to make too much of it," Alonso said.

"It's the tension of the moment, for them and us. These scuffles have always happened."