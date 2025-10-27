Ferreira says Pakistan series ‘big stepping stone’ for T20 World Cup preparations

South Africa captain Donovan Ferreira speaks at a pre-series press conference at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on October 27, 2025. — PCB

RAWALPINDI: South Africa’s stand-in captain Donovan Ferreira termed the upcoming three-match away series against Pakistan crucial in boosting their preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, scheduled to be co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka in the February-March window.

Ferreira, who represented South Africa in nine T20Is, named their captain for the upcoming assignment after experienced batter David Miller, alongside pacer Gerald Coetzee, was ruled out of the series due to injury.

The injury setbacks came just days after the Proteas, who finished as the runners-up of the last T20 World Cup in 2024, suffered their first-ever defeat at the hands of Namibia when the two African sides squared off in a one-off T20I in Windhoek earlier this month.

Despite the woes, Ferreira backed his side to play an ‘explosive’ brand of cricket against the former champions, reiterating they have exciting players in their arsenal.

“The Namibia game is past now and I think we need to play an explosive brand of cricket with the bat or with the ball, as we have got exciting players in the side,” Ferreira told reporters at the pre-series press conference here at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Monday.

The South Africa captain then termed the Pakistan challenge a ‘big stepping stone’ in their preparations for next year’s mega event in the subcontinent.

“It is important to build up toward the World Cup,” he said. “I think this is the big stepping stone for us toward the World Cup.”

It is pertinent to mention that the three-match series between Pakistan and South Africa will get underway at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday, while the remaining two fixtures will be played at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on October 31 and November 1, respectively.

South Africa squad for Pakistan T20Is

Donovan Ferreira (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Matthew Breetzke, Nqaba Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Tony de Zorzi, Andile Simelane and Lizaad Williams.