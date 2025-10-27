West Indies ease past Bangladesh in first T20I

West Indies' Akeal Hosein (centre) celebrates taking a wicket with teammates during their first T20I against Bangladesh at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium in Chattogram on October 27, 2025. — AFP

CHATTOGRAM: Rovman Powell’s blistering cameo, followed by Jayden Seales and Jason Holder’s bowling exploits, powered West Indies to a 16-run victory over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series here at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium on Monday.

Opting to bat first, the visitors racked up a formidable total of 165/3 in the allotted 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten 83-run partnership between Powell and captain Shai Hope.

West Indies got off to a decent start to their innings, with openers Alick Athanaze and Brandon King putting together a 59-run stand which culminated with the former’s dismissal in the ninth over off Rishad Hossain.

Athanaze scored 34 off 27 deliveries with the help of four fours and a six.

King, on the other hand, was involved in a one-sided 29-run partnership for the second wicket with Hope, until eventually falling victim to Taskin Ahmed in the 13th over, walking back after scoring a cautious 33 off 36 deliveries.

West Indies then suffered another setback as Taskin struck again on the next delivery, sending Sherfane Rutherford for a golden duck, bringing the total down to 82/3 in 12.2 overs.

Following the back-to-back dismissals, Powell joined Hope in the middle, and the duo forced an astounding recovery by putting together 83 off just 45 deliveries.

Powell, who was the core aggressor of the match-defining stand, made a 28-ball 44, comprising four sixes and a four, while Hope remained the top-scorer with 46 off 28, hitting as many boundaries.

For his blistering cameo at the backend, Powell was adjudged the Player of the Match.

Taskin was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, returning figures of 2/36 in his four overs, while Rishad bagged one.

Chasing a daunting 166-run target, Bangladesh’s batting unit flattered against the combined brilliance of Holder and Seales, who took three wickets each, to help West Indies book them for 149 in 19.4 overs.

Tanzim Hasan Sakib offered notable resistance for the hosts with a 27-ball 33, followed by Towhid Hridoy, who scored 28 off 25, while the rest failed to make a significant contribution.

Besides Holder and Seales, Akeal Hosein played a pivotal role in the West Indies’ victory by picking up two wickets for just 22 runs in his four overs, while Khary Pierre and Romario Shepherd lent ample support with one scalp apiece.

With the 16-run victory, West Indies now lead the three-match series against Bangladesh 1-0, with the second T20I scheduled to be played at the same venue on Wednesday.